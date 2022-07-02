PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested on Friday after police say he ransacked a Portland Water Bureau office and threatened its employees with a pitchfork.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, 50-year-old Kevin Bailey used the pitchfork to break into the office off North Interstate Avenue and threatened two workers with it.

Police responded to the scene around 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, police surrounded the building and searched it with a K-9 unit, ultimately finding Bailey as well as the other damage he allegedly caused.

Windows were broken, offices ransacked, a ceiling panel damaged and two water bureau trucks were vandalized, police said. Photos show materials from shelves and cabinets thrown about and the two trucks’ cracked windshields.

  • The Portland Water Bureau office where police say the man broke in with a pitchfork and rummaged through the place. (Courtesy/PPB)
  • A water bureau truck with a broken windshield, July 1, 2022. (Courtesy/PPB)
Bailey, who was taken to the hospital for what police say was an unrelated medical condition, is facing several charges:

  • Second-degree burglary
  • First-degree criminal mischief
  • Two counts of menacing
  • Second-degree disorderly conduct
  • Second-degree criminal trespassing