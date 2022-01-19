Marijuana to your door? 6 Portland dispensaries that deliver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pandemic has forced many businesses and restaurants to adapt, and marijuana dispensaries are no different.

That’s why KOIN 6 News put together a list of local dispensaries that can deliver marijuana to your doorstep. Many of these businesses have online ordering available.

Chalice Farms Recreational Marijuana Dispensary

Store Location: 5333 S.E. Powell Boulevard, Portland

Delivery Hours: noon to 8 p.m., daily

Contact Information: (503) 788-9999 and website

The Potland

Store Location: order online here

Contact Information: 503-432-8629

Oregrown Portland Cannabis Dispensary

Store Location: 111 N.E. 12th Ave., Portland

Delivery Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., every day in Portland city limits

Contact Information: 503-477-6898 and website

Serra Dispensary

Store Location: 220 S.W. 1st Ave., Portland

Store Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday – Saturday

Contact Information: 971-279-5613 and website

Truly Pure Dispensary

Store Location: 1006 S.E. Grand Ave. #104, Portland

Delivery Hours: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday and no delivery on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Contact Information: (503) 719-6018 and website

Bridge City Collective – S.E. Location

Store Location: 215 S.E. Grand Ave., Portland

Store Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday – Sunday

Contact Information: (503) 477-9532 and website