Mass vaccination site opens at Oregon Convention Center

When all systems are in place, 7500 vaccinations a day could be administered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mass COVID vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center is opening Wednesday with the combined forces of Kaiser Permanente, OHSU, Providence and Legacy Health.

Officials with each health care system will hold a joint press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide more details.

The mass vaccination center will ramp up to full capacity sometime next week when Providence, Legacy Health and OHSU arrive. But Kaiser Permanente will begin administering vaccines on Wednesday.

Vaccinations are free.

When all 4 systems are in place at the Oregon Convention Center, authorities said the plans are to be able to vaccinate up to 7500 people a day, depending on the supply of the vaccine. Each person vaccinated will be scheduled for their second dose.

Information about current vaccine eligibility in Oregon is online: covidvaccine.oregon.gov

Both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will be administered, authorities said.

Physicians, nurses, volunteers and the Oregon National Guard will be among the hundreds of people at the mass vaccination site. This is one of several mass vaccination clinics in the state, including drive-through clinics and at the Oregon State Fairgrounds.

Officials said a centralized vaccination site for the Portland metro will make it easier to get information to the public about where and when to get vaccinations.