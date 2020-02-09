MAX Blue Line service resumes after crash near Gateway

News

Max lines were shut down in both directions at E 197th Ave

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(photo courtesy Gresham Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet officials have relaunched service on the MAX Blue Line after a crash in Gresham temporarily delayed operations.

A car collided with the train near Ruby Junction and E 197th Ave Sunday. Only minor injuries were reported.

No information on the cause of the crash has been provided by Gresham Police.

