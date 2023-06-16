PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – During a meeting with business leaders and lawmakers on Thursday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hinted about adopting new drug restrictions.

During the meeting, Wheeler said, “We’ll also be announcing in the near future a partner, time, place and manner restriction focusing on open drug use in the city of Portland and I believe this will help us get at the withering fentanyl crisis that we’re also experiencing as a community.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to the mayor’s office to learn more about the restriction; however, a spokesperson for the mayor said they will offer more information next week.

The mayor’s wording echoes his recent time, place and manner restriction on unsanctioned daytime camping in the city, which he announced in late May and was later approved by City Council on June 7.

During the meeting, Gov. Tina Kotek and Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a $2.5 million investment in trash and needle removal. Kotek invested $1 million from the Governor’s Strategic Reserve Fund and Vega Pederson proposed $1.5 million in unspent homeless services funds.

The trash removal will be run by Clean Start, which is operated through Central City Concern – an organization that hires people experiencing homelessness.

Kotek made the announcement during an annual meeting of the Portland Metro Chamber — the new name for the Portland Business Alliance. The Clean Start program was first established in 1996, and according to CCC, has since removed millions of pounds of trash and needles from Portland’s streets.