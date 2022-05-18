PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite holding a 9,000+ vote lead over Democratic incumbent Kurt Schrader, Jamie McLeod-Skinner says the 5th Congressional District primary race isn’t over yet.

“I really want to emphasize encouraging people to be patient. The time that it’s taking is making sure we’re doing this right. And real gratitude to people doing the heavy lifting counting the ballots. We should be excited that this is a sample of success of democracy, and not worry that it’s going to take a couple extra days,” McLeod-Skinner said.

Schrader is also stressing that the race isn’t over.

“We still don’t have an answer as to the final outcome in this election, but I remain optimistic that our message to Oregon families has resonated with voters across the 5th Congressional District. We will wait until the final votes are counted, including those here in Clackamas County, because every vote matters,” he said in a statement.

Some races are too early to call with so many votes not yet counted in Clackamas County. The 5th District includes parts of Clackamas, Multnomah, Deschutes, Linn, Benton, Marion and Jefferson counties, which means the Clackamas votes could potentially make a big difference.