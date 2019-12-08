MCSO Deputies chase suspect from Gresham to Cascade Locks

A Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was damaged after a suspect rammed into it in an attempt to flee. December 7, 2019 (MCSO)

Deputies first tried to stop the suspect at NE 181st Ave and Pacific St

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect ran from Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies, leading a chase from Gresham past the Cascade Locks on Interstate-84 and then out into the woods Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy tried to stop a silver Kia Spectra at a Gresham intersection just after 9 a.m. Saturday, but the driver didn’t stop and fled instead. While the deputy attempted to follow the suspect, authorities had to stop out of public safety concerns.

Authorities identified the suspect as 30-year old Shane Freda, and tracked him as he drove north toward I-84. Before getting on the freeway, Freda actually dropped off a passenger later identified as 40-year-old Ernest Birney. He then continued onto the highway, speeding to the point that deputies could not follow him, according to the sheriff’s office.

A short time later, authorities found Freda in a parking lot near NE 201st Ave and Sandy Blvd. It was there that deputies tried to block him from leaving again, but Freda rammed into 2 patrol cars and escaped.

Deputies brought out Oregon State Police troopers who put spikes in the road near milepost 49, east of Cascade Locks, to stop Freda’s car. The suspect then got out of the car and ran into the woods where Troopers found him hiding.

Freda was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Deputies went back to the parking lot where Freda had stopped during the pursuit and found an assault rifle with 3 loaded magazines. He now faces multiple charges, including: felon in possession of a firearm, running from police, and reckless driving.

The investigation is ongoing, said the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.