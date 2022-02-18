Me-ouch! Firefighters free frantic feline from toilet

Crews rescue Dutch the cat after he got stuck in a toilet Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 (Courtesy: TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ve all heard the stories of firefighters rescuing cats from trees, but these firefighters got a new spin on the tale.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue was called to rescue a frantic cat after he got stuck in the toilet bowl. When the cat’s owner couldn’t free him, Station 53 came to the rescue.

“Dutch the cat went in for a little drink and somehow got a back leg stuck,” TVF&R said in a Twitter post.

Once the crew arrived, Dutch was “quickly liberated.”

TVF&R told KOIN 6 Dutch is doing well, but he does have a minor sprain.