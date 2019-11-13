Closings
Meet Narwhal, the puppy found with a tail growing out of his head

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA (WFLA) – A very special puppy from southeast Missouri is going viral for being a ‘unicorn.’

The puppy is affectionately known as Narwhal has a tail growing out of the middle of his forehead.

The puppy was rescued by Mac’s Mission earlier this month.

Narwhal was recently taken to a veterinarian for x-rays and the tail does zero harm to the puppy.

One Facebook follower said, “It appears they assembled the puppy wrong. Always follow the directions people!”

The rescue said the tail doesn’t bother him or slow him down. He’s just like any other puppy!

And in case you were wondering, the tail doesn’t wag.

At the moment Mac’s Mission says Narwhal will eventually be available for adoption once he is medically cleared. For updates on the puppy, you can visit their website and Facebook page.

