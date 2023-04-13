PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you look up to the stars around midnight Friday, you won’t just see stars – you’ll also see two local cats.

Cat owner Steve Munt had the idea to send his cat Pikachu’s ashes into space in 2019 after he helped his other cat, Zee, recover from an illness.

But after Pikachu died, Zee soon passed away. So he decided both cats should make the journey to the stars – not just for him – but for the thousands who followed Zee on Twitter.

Sadly, the long-awaited event was marked with more personal tragedy. Just two months ago, Steve lost his oldest daughter Janessa to an accidental overdose.

He says the days since have been a struggle, but this has helped him overcome the unimaginable heartbreak.