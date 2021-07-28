PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley sat down with KOIN 6 News over Zoom to catch up on topics ranging from concerns he has about the COVID delta variant spike and how that has transformed Capitol Hill in a day, a bipartisan infrastructure deal in the works, the emotional testimonies at the January 6 Commission hearing, the massive Bootleg wildfire, heatwaves and other effects of climate change.
Merkley: ‘We are seeing many effects of climate chaos’
Oregon's U.S. Senator talks COVID delta variant, infrastructure deal, Jan. 6 commission hearing and battling wildfires and heatwaves