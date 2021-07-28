Merkley: ‘We are seeing many effects of climate chaos’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - The Oregon Office of Emergency Management held a press conference Wednesday about a second heat wave coming this week. Local officials said they are taking steps now to protect the public.

More than 100 Oregonians died as a result of the extreme heat last month when temperatures in Portland broke records two days in a row, topping off at 116 degrees. In Multnomah County, the heat accounted for the deaths of 67 people - the highest number of heat-related fatalities in the state.