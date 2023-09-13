Kenny Martinez, 21, was identified as the man shot in Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood on Friday, May 12, 2023 (Courtesy: PPB).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four months after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed, Portland police announced that they have arrested a suspect on murder charges.

Gerardo Obregon-Longares, 22, was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on Wednesday. He is accused of killing Kenny Martinez, who was described as a “young and caring father,” on May 12 near North Portsmouth Avenue.

Obregon-Longares was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Martinez’s family has been notified of the suspect’s arrest.

No other information is available at this time.