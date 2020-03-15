Milwaukie’s Vietnam War memorial to be rededicated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Milwaukie American Legion Post 180, city officials and Daughters of the American Revolution will rededicate the Vietnam War Commemorative Monument at Scott Park at Ledding Library on Sunday, March 29.

Jerry Craig, chair of Post 180’s Vietnam War commemorative program, noted that there haven’t been any ceremonies at Scott Park honoring veterans in Clackamas County for two years due to the construction of the new library.

Now that the Ledding Library has been finished and was dedicated earlier this year, the groups plan to rededicate the monument and the surrounding area in the park on National Vietnam Veterans Day.

On Nov. 11, 2017, hundreds of people attended the Veteran’s Day dedication of local sculptor Bruce Palone’s obelisk memorializing Clackamas County veterans of the Vietnam War in downtown Milwaukie. Hallie “Bud” Smith, who was missing in action, is among the 44 names of local veterans who died in Vietnam memorialized on the obelisk.

The public is invited to meet at 1 p.m. March 29 in the City Hall Council Room, 10722 S.E. Main St., for a ceremony before walking to the park.

Due to unpredictable weather, the city, DAR and Post 180 will have a small ceremony with prayer and bell ringing as the names of those on the monument are read. Then participants plan to walk over to Scott Park and place flowers at the location, 10660 S.E. 21st St.

“If the weather is good, we will walk to the location and complete it there,” Craig said.

