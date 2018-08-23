Missing 27-year-old mom died of ‘blunt force trauma’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five days after she disappeared, Meighan Cordie’s family said the body of the 27-year-old was found Thursday

On Friday, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office announced the autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma. But investigators are still looking into “how the trauma occurred and the circumstances surrounding it.”

Cordie was last seen on Saturday night after she attended a wedding at Heiser Farms.

Yamhill County DA Brad Berry said 3 joggers on the road saw the body over the edge.

“A truck driver going by saw the women panicked, he stopped to see if they were OK,” Berry said. “They point it out, he went down the hillside and confirmed what they were seeing was a deceased person.”

It was near the onramp that leads from Wallace Road to Highway 18 and Foster Road — only 8 to 10 miles from where Cordie was last seen. She was barefoot.

Late Thursday afternoon, family spokesperson Brad Paxton thanked the hundreds of people who searched for her.

“This is incredibly shocking,” Paxton said. “Hard to know if this will provide any closure. It’s just so fresh, so raw.”

Deputies believed it was Cordie based on physical descriptions and clothing. Cordie’s family later confirmed it was her.

Cordie’s family released a statement saying: “It is with very heavy hearts that we are sharing our believed daughter Meighan has been found deceased by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. The pain our family is experiencing is unimaginable and we ask for privacy as we process this information and continue to grieve as a family.”

Police at the scene on Wallace Road near Highway 18 in Dayton where the body of a woman, believed to be Meighan Cordie, was found, August 23, 2018 (Yamhill County Sheriff's Office)

After the wedding on Saturday, Cordie left in a car with her mom. However, they got in an argument and Cordie walked away on foot — leaving her shoes and phone in the car.

She was last seen around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Upper Island Road and Grand Island Road, which is where they stopped their car. It’s unclear what Cordie and her mom were fighting about or what her mom did after she got out.

There was an extensive search in the area for Cordie, however, crews didn’t find her.

Yamhill County’s DA office said they won’t know how the young mother died until an autopsy is performed. Officials are not ruling in or out foul play.

As authorities investigated, the ramps that connect Highway 18 and Highway 221 near Dayton were closed.

