Heidy Hernandez-Lopez and her son, Daimer, went missing on July 11, 2022 (Courtesy: ODHS).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage mother and her young son are believed to be in danger after they went missing from Portland on Monday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Officials said 17-year-old Heidy Hernandez-Lopez and 4-year-old Daimer Hernandez-Lopez are likely in the metro area or in Woodburn. They reportedly shop at the Trader Joes and Fred Meyer at SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway frequently.

Heidy is described as being 4’10” and having a mole on her left cheek. She often wears a red braided bracelet and has her black, shoulder-length hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Daimer is non-verbal and is often seen fidgeting with his fingers or shaking his head side-to-side when overwhelmed or upset, according to PPB. He is 3’6″ and has black hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or local law enforcement.

