Man missing after boat capsizes near Netarts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Coast Guard joined the search for a man missing after a boat capsized Friday near Netarts on the northern Oregon Coast.

The Netarts Oceanside Fire District said the boat capsized at the mouth of Netarts Bay. Coast Guard officials said the boat, which was inflatable, was overturned by a wave.

A Coast Guard aircrew rescued a woman but a man was still missing by about 5:30 p.m., according to USCG Pacific Northwest. The woman was taken to a hospital.

