11-year-old boy missing from Portland’s Humboldt neighborhood

Iveon Barnes his a history of running away and police say he may be suicidal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old boy missing from his home in the Humboldt neighborhood.

Iveon Barnes ran away from his home in the 5100 block of North Haight Avenue around 12 a.m. on Friday and hasn’t been seen since then, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Iveon reportedly has a history of running away and police said he may be suicidal. He’s been known to run away to the Dawson Park area in the past but he was not there on Friday evening when officers checked.

Police said Iveon has no phone, no money and is not familiar with public transit.

Iveon is Black, 5-foot-5, 70 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and white Minecraft shirt and gray shorts that look like pajamas.

If you see Iveon, please call 911 and reference case number 21-245480. Anyone with non-time-sensitive information can email the PPB’s Missing Persons Unit at missing@portlandoregon.gov