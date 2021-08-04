11-year-old boy missing in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 11-year-old boy went missing from his home in Vancouver on Wednesday and police are asking the public for help finding him.

Matthew A. McTimpeny was last seen at his home sometime on Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department said.

Matthew has brown eyes and brown hair, is 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shoes, black shorts and a black shirt.

Police said Matthew has no known medical conditions and foul play is not suspected at this time.

If you see Matthew or know where he may be, please call 911 and reference case number 2021-016320.