PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young girl has gone missing in Vancouver overnight, Vancouver police announced Wednesday.

Alyssa Miller, 11, was last seen when she left her home at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

She is described as a white female, 4’6″, 90lbs, with light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a white top and Birkenstock style sandals.

Police consider her a high-risk missing person due to her age. Anyone with information about Alyssa’s location is asked to call 911.