12-year-old boy missing from NE Vancouver

Jeremy Hall, 12, is missing from the 13200 block of NE 71st Street

If you see him, call 911

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 12-year-old boy has been missing since Sunday from Northeast Vancouver, deputies said on Friday.

Jeremy Hall is missing from the 13200 block of NE 71st Street. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said he’s had some contact with his mom and grandmother but hasn’t come home despite being told the police were involved.

Deputies said Jeremy has friends in the Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on NE 76th Street and in the area of NE 139th Avenue and NE 44th Street.

Jeremy is white, 4-foot-11 with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Champion hoody, black jeans, black Jordan sneakers and riding a black BMX bike with speckles.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911 and refer to case #20-3218.