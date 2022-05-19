PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 12-year-old boy is missing after he was last seen on Wednesday in Vancouver, according to officials.

Pablo Lopez-Simon reportedly went missing near the 3200 block of E Mill Plain Boulevard on Wednesday. Vancouver police said he was last seen carrying a backpack and wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white and black shoes.

Lopez-Simon is Hispanic, 5’0” tall and weighs about 90 lbs. He has brown hair that is shaved on the sides while the top is long and in a ponytail.

Anyone who sees Lopez-Simon is urged to call 911.