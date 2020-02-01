12-year-old boy missing from Vancouver

Vancouver police say 12-year-old Jovanni Chavez has been missing since Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (VPD)

Jovanni Chavez was last seen in the 3200 block of Grand Boulevard in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young boy is missing from the Vancouver area.

Police said 12-year-old Jovanni Chavez was last seen in the 3200 block of Grand Boulevard in Vancouver at about 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Jovanni is 5-foot-8 and Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a tiger on it and black jeans.

If you see Jovanni, call 911.