12-year-old boy missing from Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young boy is missing from the Vancouver area.
Police said 12-year-old Jovanni Chavez was last seen in the 3200 block of Grand Boulevard in Vancouver at about 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Jovanni is 5-foot-8 and Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a tiger on it and black jeans.
If you see Jovanni, call 911.
