PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 12-year-old girl is considered to be endangered after being reported missing in Grants Pass late Monday night, officials said.

Grants Pass police said Stacy Ramos-Orellana was last seen more than 24 hours ago after she ran away from home near SW H Street.

Ramos-Orellana was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes and black pants. She is 5’1” and 100 lbs.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 541-450-6260 and reference case #22-17788.