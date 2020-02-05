Live Now
12-year-old girl missing from Vancouver

Missing Persons

Naleiyah Redford was last seen near the Vancouver Mall on Tuesday morning

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

An undated photo of 12-year-old Naleiyah Redford, Feb. 5, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities in Vancouver need help finding a 12-year-old missing girl.

Naleiyah Redford was last seen in the 7600 block of Vancouver Mall Drive at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Naleiyah is black, 5-foot-6, 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or know where she is, call 911.

