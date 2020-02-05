12-year-old girl missing from Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities in Vancouver need help finding a 12-year-old missing girl.
Naleiyah Redford was last seen in the 7600 block of Vancouver Mall Drive at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
Naleiyah is black, 5-foot-6, 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
If you see her or know where she is, call 911.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.