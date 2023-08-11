12-year-old Bianca Vieyra-Garcia was reported missing from her home in Woodburn, OR on Aug. 11, 2023 (WPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Woodburn police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who they said left her home around midnight.

According to police, Bianca Vieyra-Garcia walked away from her home either late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Authorities describe Bianca as being 5’2″ and 120 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jean shorts, and possibly white Converse shoes, officials said.

Anyone who knows Bianca’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.