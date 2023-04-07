PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young teenager from Albany has been reported missing and police say he may be with an adult woman, possibly trying to leave the state.

The Albany Police Department says 13-year-old Tryston Charles Wade was reported missing on April 5 by his mother, Brittany. She said he was supposed to be at a friend’s house — but when she went to pick him up, she was told that he had left.

The teen’s mother also said she was told he’s believed to be with 24-year-old Alyssa Kathleen Thomas, who officials say has an arrest warrant out for theft.

Wade is described as a 5-foot-3 white male who weighs 170 pounds with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Thomas, meanwhile, is described as a 5-foot-1 white female adult who weighs 111 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes, although recently her hair was dyed pink or light purple.

Police shared they’ve received information that Wade and Thomas were possibly in the Portland area and looking for transportation to travel out of Oregon. Anyone who has seen either of them is urged to contact their local law enforcement and the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680.