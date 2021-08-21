13-year-old missing after leaving home in Oak Hills

Ariel Mortiz, 13, went missing in the Oak Hills neighborhood of Washington County, Aug. 21, 2021. (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 13-year-old child is missing after walking away from his home Saturday evening in Washington County’s Oak Hills neighborhood, deputies said.

Ariel Moritz left his home near NW Oak Hills and NW Bethany Boulevard sometime around 6 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Ariel is reportedly medically vulnerable and may have trouble asking for help.

A search and rescue team was dispatched to look for Ariel at around 10:30 p.m.

Ariel is 4-foot-10, 120 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black shorts.

If you see Ariel or know where he is, please call the sheriff’s office at 503.629.0111.