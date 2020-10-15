14-year-old foster child missing from Beaverton

Clarissa (Chloe) Woodruff Quesinberry went missing from the Beaverton area on Oct. 5, 2020. (Oregon Department of Human Services)

Clarissa Woodruff Quesinberry, also known as Chloe, may be in the St. Johns neighborhood or in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 14-year-old foster child has been missing from the Beaverton area for more than a week, officials said.

Clarissa Woodruff Quesinberry, also known as Chloe, went missing on Oct. 5 and is believed to be in danger, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Wednesday.

Clarissa is thought to be in the St. Johns neighborhood or possibly in Northwest Portland. She is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that’s been dyed blue. Officials said Clarissa has scars on her wrists and usually has a black backpack.

If you see Clarissa or know where she is, please call 911.