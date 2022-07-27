PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking the public’s help in a search for a missing teenager believed to be in danger.

ODHS announced on Wednesday that 16-year-old Zane Averett, a child in foster care, went missing from Union, Oregon on July 8. The teen frequently spends time in Union and Elgin, and may be attempting to travel to Idaho, according to officials.

Averett is described as a 5-foot-9 boy, weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown or dark blonde hair with hazel eyes. He also has an eyebrow piercing and a tongue piercing, according to ODHS.

Specific details as to why Averett is believed to be in danger have not been disclosed.

“Sometimes when a child is missing, they may be in significant danger and ODHS may need find them to assess and support their safety,” ODHS said in a press release.

If you think you see Averett, ODHS asks you to please contact 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).