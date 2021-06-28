2 men missing after swimming in Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Searches for two men who went missing after swimming in the Willamette River on Saturday have been unsuccessful, officials say.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two missing swimmers are a 37-year-old Salem man and a 51-year-old Lafayette man. The Salem man, identified by relatives as Nasiruddin Shaik, was last seen struggling in the water off the Marion County river bank after swimming near the Wheatland Ferry.

The search for Shaik was suspended later that night until the following morning. As of Monday morning, he has yet to be found.

Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night, a Yamhill County deputy and a marine safety officer were traveling downriver from the first search area when they heard a woman screaming for help. They found and rescued the woman, who had been struggling in the water.

The woman told them that she and her boyfriend, Thomas Paul Stavrum, had jumped from their boat to swim — but he was still missing in the water. Authorities searched for the Lafayette man until just after midnight.

Crews were out on Sunday and Monday morning, but have now suspended the search efforts.

If you go in the water, please use a life vest. Experts and officials say they save lives.