22-year-old man with Autism missing from Hockinson area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old endangered man went missing Saturday afternoon in Clark County.

Vladimir Dubrovsky-Griswold left his house in the Hockinson area just before 4 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.

Vladimir has Autism and functions at a 12-year-old level, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

He’s 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with light brown hair that was in a ponytail and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans when he disappeared.

If you live in the Hockinson area, deputies would like you to check your property, outbuildings and any water features you may have.

If you see Valdimir, please call 911.