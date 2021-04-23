3 foster children possibly taken by parents in Eugene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three siblings in foster care went missing along with their parents from the Eugene area, authorities said Friday.

Kyden Cantu, age 1, Trulee Cantu, age 6, and Robert Mena III, age 10, went missing on Thursday and are believed to have been taken by their non-custodial father. The children were last seen during a visit with their parents Jeremy Cantu and Whitley McGrady.

Kyden is 30 inches tall, 23 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair. Trulee is 3-foot-7, 41 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair. Robert is 4-foot-3, 55 pounds with brown eyes and light brown hair. Robert wears glasses with dark plastic frames and has a mole by his left ear.

Police said the parents may be driving a gold Lexus 300 or a different dark SUV.

Officials think they may be in Grants Pass or Terry, Montana.

Anyone with information about the missing children or their parents should call 911.