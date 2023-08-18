Jessica Rogers Fern, 33, of Ridgefield, Washington, who was last seen on Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo: Ridgefield Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 33-year-old woman from Ridgefield, Wash. is missing and police are asking for help finding her.

Jessica Rogers Fer was last seen on Aug. 15 around 6 p.m. when police said she left her house in a black Ford Edge with her dog.

On Aug. 16, Fern’s dog was found near the Vancouver waterfront and then the next day her car was found near Clackamas Town Center.

Authorities describe Fern as being 5’5″ and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen she was wearing a long sleeve button-up flannel and black shorts.

Anyone who has seen Jessica or knows where she may be is asked to contact police.