35-year-old man missing from Vancouver

Brandon Majors has been missing since May 12

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 35-year-old Vancouver man hasn’t been seen or heard from since May 12, police said.

The details surrounding the disappearance of Brandon Majors are unclear, the Vancouver Police Department said. But police said his absence is unusual.

Majors was last seen near the 4500 block of St. Johns Road, St. Johns/Fourth Plain Boulevard and the 2900 block of SE 164th Avenue. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black Nike pants, black Nike Slides and a black bandana he used as a face covering.

He was associated with a dark blue Mercedes with black rims as well as a gray BMW X5 on the day he went missing.

Majors is white, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds with hazel eyes and short brown hair.

If you have seen Majors or one of the cars he’s associated with or know anything about his disappearance, please contact Detective Jensen at david.jensen@cityofvancouver.us or 360.487.7446 or Detective Ripp at zachary.ripp@cityofvancouver.us or 360.487.7391.