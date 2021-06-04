4 siblings in foster care missing, believed in danger

Leilia Johansen, 11, Izabella Proffitt, 9, and 5-year-old twins Adisenn and Ansen Proffitt in an undated photo released by Oregon DHS on June 4, 2021

Believed to be with their grandmother in either Portland or Colton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four siblings in foster care, missing since May 27, are believed to be with their grandmother in Southeast Portland or in Colton, the Oregon Department of Human Services said.

The siblings — Leilia Johansen, 11, Izabella Proffitt, 9, and 5-year-old twins Adisenn and Ansen Proffitt — are believed to be in danger, officials said.

Anyone with information about where the grandmother, Lorri Proffitt, or adults Jessica Johansen or David Proffitt are should call 911 or local law enforcement.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Case #21-952303.