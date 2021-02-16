60-year-old Washington County man missing with dog

Photos of Stephen Odell and his dog. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 60-year-old man is missing after possibly traveling to the Mt. Hood area to go snow camping with his dog, deputies said.

Friends and relatives haven’t heard from Stephen Odell since Friday night, Feb. 12, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Odell may have travelled to the Mt. Hood area with his elderly dog early Saturday morning. His last known location was near the Interstate 5 corridor just south of the Salem Airport area.

A stock photo of a vehicle similar to that of Stephen Odell. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Odell is likely traveling in his 2012 Chevrolet Suburban with Oregon plates 687GEU. Odell is 6-foot, 185 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen him, please call 911 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.629.0111.