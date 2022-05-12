PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 68-year-old man is missing after he left a hospital in Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Ismael Magana left Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital where he was being treated. CCSO said Magana’s phone showed he was still near the hospital, but after deputies searched the area they concluded he likely lost his phone.

The 68-year-old was last seen around 7 p.m. at the Shell gas station at the La Center and Interstate 5 Junction. Officials said he may have been looking for a ride back to his home.

Magana’s family told authorities he is diabetic and could be confused. He primarily speaks Spanish, but his family said he also speaks English.

He is a Hispanic man and is described as being 5’11, weighing 190 pounds, brown eyes and is balding with shorter, graying hair. Magana was last seen wearing a khaki jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.