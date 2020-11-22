70-year-old man missing out of Vancouver, Wa., police seek help

Randy Dean Bates, a 70-year-old Vancouver, Wa. man, has gone missing and Vancouver Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating him. November 21, 2020 (VPD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 70-year-old Vancouver, Wa. man has gone missing and Vancouver Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating him, according to a press release.

Randy Dean Bates is described as a Caucasian male, 5’7″, 180 pounds with hazel eyes and white hair. He drives a 1994 Chevy S-10 black truck with license plate B62834P. Bates was last seen wearing a green colored jacket, blue jeans, and a lime green face mask.

Per family members, Bates is not dressed for the weather. He left his home without taking his prescription medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 311.