76-year-old man with dementia missing from Gresham

Missing Persons

If you see Mr. Roper, call 911

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Joe Roper, 76. (Gresham Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a 76-year-old Gresham man missing since December 23.

Joe Roper was last seen at his home in the 3800 block of SE 14th Street, Gresham police said.

Roper has shown signs of early dementia. He’s 5-foot-11, 155 pounds with light brownish gray hair, blue eyes and a mustache. He’s also missing his teeth.

Anyone with information on Roper’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss