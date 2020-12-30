76-year-old man with dementia missing from Gresham

If you see Mr. Roper, call 911

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a 76-year-old Gresham man missing since December 23.

Joe Roper was last seen at his home in the 3800 block of SE 14th Street, Gresham police said.

Roper has shown signs of early dementia. He’s 5-foot-11, 155 pounds with light brownish gray hair, blue eyes and a mustache. He’s also missing his teeth.

Anyone with information on Roper’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.