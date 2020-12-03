Air, ground search finds missing 5-year-old in Yamhill County

Child was missing between Yamhill and Gaston

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An air and ground search for a 5-year-old in Yamhill County paid off Wednesday night as the child was found “in good shape.”

The child was reported missing on Mount Richmond Road between Yamhill and Gaston, officials said. Around 9:40 p.m. the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 News by email, “He’s been found. In good shape.”

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said numerous agencies — the Yamhill Fire Department, Yamhill PD, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Gaston FD, TVFR and Newberg PD — were all involved in the search.

Authorities also asked Portland police to use their FLIR-equipped aircraft in the search, which took off and looked.

