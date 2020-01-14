Albany woman not seen since Christmas 2019

Tiffany Marie Lazon in an undated photo released by Albany PD on January 13, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 37-year-old Albany woman, not seen since Christmas day, is now officially listed as a missing person, Albany police said Monday.

Tiffany Marie Lazon hasn’t been seen since December 25, 2019. Officers weren’t able to find her when they went to her home in the 2600 block of SE 16th in Albany.

Police said they spoke with her estranged husband, Craig Lazon, on January 9, 2020. He told them he didn’t know where she was and believed she was moving to Washington.

Tiffany Lazon is 5-feet-5, 115 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Police detectives at 541.917.7680.