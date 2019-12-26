Search area for Allyson Watterson expands

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KOIN) — The search area for Allyson Watterson, the 20-year-old missing in North Plains since Sunday, is expanding on the 3rd day, the incident search commander said Thursday.

Washington County Deputy Tony Morris said they are “chasing down any potential leads” with the help of 50 trained search-and-rescue personnel and about another 50 volunteers.

Most of the search for Watterson is taking place on private property. Morris said “the community has been fantastic” and everyone has agreed to let searchers take a look.

“We haven’t ruled anything out,” Morris said in a press conference shortly after 10 a.m. He added a call is being made to bring in helicopters for the search but they have not yet been deployed.

Morris also offered a word of advice: “Don’t perpetuate information coming from Facebook.”

He noted a lot of information that is being posted on social media platforms is conjecture and not confirmed.

Allan and Misty Watterson, the parents of Allyson Watterson, December 26, 2019 (KOIN)

“If it’s not from the sheriff’s office or the family,” he said, “don’t give any weight to it at all.”

Allyson’s parents briefly spoke at the press conference. Her father, Allan, said they “really appreciate the support we’re getting,” and her mother Misty again asked residents to “please check your property.”

There may be another press conference later in the day.

Missing on a hike

Allyson Watterson, a 20-year-old last seen Sunday afternoon on a hike with her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland, is expected to be in court Thursday on charges unrelated to Allyson being missing. Garland is facing a stolen vehicle charge along with a bench warrant related to meth possession.

Benjamin Hunter Garland, December 24, 2019 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said Allyson and her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland, got separated while hiking near Old Pumpkin Ridge Road in a wooded area near North Plains.

She was last seen wearing an orange-yellow hooded sweatshirt, a red backpack, black jeans and brown Calvin Klein boots.

She is white with blue eyes and dark brown hair. She’s about 5-feet-7 and 120 pounds. She has 2 tattoos: an eye on the front of her left shoulder and a fairy sitting on a spider web on her left forearm.

Her family put together a Facebook page to help coordinate in search efforts.

Earlier search efforts

On Christmas Day, a total of 100 people broke into teams to look for Allyson—70 volunteers and 30 trained Search and Rescue members. By 5 p.m. the sheriff’s office wrapped up the search, with a plan to start again Thursday morning.

Search parties went out looking for Allyson Watterson. December 25, 2019 (KOIN)

For those looking to volunteer on Thursday, the WCSO is asking for anyone who has a FRS radio to please bring it with them.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.