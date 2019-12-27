Trained searchers to scour for Allyson Watterson

Allyson Watterson last seen December 22 in North Plains

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KOIN) — A crew of trained search-and-rescue professionals will scour an area in North Plains for a 4th straight day looking for Allyson Watterson, who was last seen on a hike December 22.

The 20-year-old was last seen with her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland. He was in court Thursday on charges unrelated to Allyson’s disappearance. Garland pleaded not guilty in a Washington County court to charges of theft, fraudulent use of credit card, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

About 100 searchers — including about 50 volunteers — scoured the area Thursday. But in a late afternoon update, Washington County Deputy Tony Morris said the search will continue without volunteers.

FRIDAY 12/27 UPDATE: Our trained Search and Rescue teams are out working to #FindAllyson this morning. As we said Thursday, today’s operation will be a more focused and technical search. We will provide updates as needed. pic.twitter.com/0UEGTvki9V — WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) December 27, 2019

Morris, the search incident commander, did not disclose what new information they discovered.

“We have gotten information that has refocused the type of searching we are going to be doing,” Morris said.

The search on Friday will be slower and more focused with trained personnel.

