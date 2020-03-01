Allyson Watterson’s belongings found near North Plains

The Washington County Sheriff's Office did not specify what they found

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Saturday that some items belonging to Allyson Watterson have been recovered from a rural area in Washington County.

Someone reported seeing something near Pumpkin Ridge Road and reported it to authorities. A detective with the sheriff’s office confirmed this development, but did not specify what was found or the exact location. Authorities searched the surrounding area, but said they did not find anything else.

Watterson was last seen in the woods near North Plains on December 22, 2019. A search and rescue team, along with dozens of volunteers, combed through miles of terrain over the course of five days after her disappearance. However, when new leads ran out, the sheriff’s office was forced to suspend their search.

Misty Watterson, Allyson’s mother, continued to organize private searches and has previously told KOIN 6 News that she would never give up looking for her daughter.

KOIN 6 News will continue to bring new updates to this story as they are confirmed.