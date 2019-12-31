Allyson Watterson’s parents look for answers, hold onto hope

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After the active search for Allyson Watterson was suspended on Saturday, her parents vowed to never stop looking for her. Allyson’s mother and father were determined and straightforward when they spoke to KOIN 6 News on Monday.

“Well, it was like being pushed off a cliff, you know, of course I want her found and I was willing to sit there forever,” said Misty, Allyson’s mom. She said Friday, Dec. 20, was the last time she saw her daughter.

The following Sunday, Allyson told her mom she was with Benjamin Garland and said she’d be home soon.

Authorities said someone who lives near Pumpkin Ridge Road saw Allyson and Garland in the area on Sunday afternoon. On Monday morning, another resident found Garland sleeping in their truck on private property. By 5:30 p.m. that evening, Garland’s father reported Allyson as missing.

Garland is currently in the Washington County Jail on several charges unrelated to Allyson’s disappearance. Misty said she has talked to Garland from jail and has been in close contact with his parents, but that’s not what she wants to focus on.

“I would do anything to get my daughter back,” said Misty. “That’s my little girl. I just want some answers.”

She and Allyson’s father, Allan, have printed thousands of flyers and said they have been posting them in the surrounding counties, along the Oregon Coast, and even in California along Interstate-5.

“You know, nobody prepares you on how to deal with this. There’s not a class, there’s not a manual, you don’t get a lesson—how do you deal with it when your child goes missing,” said Misty.

Misty and Allan are pleading with anyone who knows where Allyson is to help bring her home.

“Call it in anonymously, you don’t have to say your name, they don’t have to know who you are,” said Misty.

“Why would you not say something? How could you not? How could you not?” asked Allan.

An undated family picture of Allyson Watterson. (courtesy: Watterson family)

