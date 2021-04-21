Amber Alert issued for autistic Richland boy, teen sister

Liam Hogan (L) and Emaleigh Paier (R) went missing Tuesday night in Richland, Wash. (Richland Police)

Liam Hogan's older sister reportedly fled her home with the boy in parents' car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials in Washington have issued an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old autistic boy from Richland and his teenage sister.

Liam Hogan was reportedly taken by his sister, Emaleigh Paier, on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. The two left their home near the 1400 block of Farrell Lane in Richland in a silver 2011 Chevrolet Equinox SUV belonging to the kids’ parents. The license plate is BWM7177.

Emaleigh is 13 years old, 5 feet 130 pounds, with blue eyes. She has brown hair with teal highlights. She is also believed to be wearing knee-high black leather boots.

Liam is a white male, 3 feet 10 inches and 70 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He may not be wearing shoes.

Anyone who sees Emaleigh or Liam is urged to call 911 immediately.