Amber Alert issued for autistic Richland boy, teen sister

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials in Washington have issued an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old autistic boy from Richland and his teenage sister.
Liam Hogan was reportedly taken by his sister, Emaleigh Paier, on Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. The two left their home near the 1400 block of Farrell Lane in Richland in a silver 2011 Chevrolet Equinox SUV belonging to the kids’ parents. The license plate is BWM7177.
Emaleigh is 13 years old, 5 feet 130 pounds, with blue eyes. She has brown hair with teal highlights. She is also believed to be wearing knee-high black leather boots.
Liam is a white male, 3 feet 10 inches and 70 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He may not be wearing shoes.
Anyone who sees Emaleigh or Liam is urged to call 911 immediately.