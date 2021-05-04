Man, 74, missing since Monday from Northeast Portland

Arnaldo Perez Castellanos in an undated photo released by PPB on May 4, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 74-year-old man has been missing since Monday morning when he was last seen on a walk in Northeast Portland.

Arnaldo Perez Castellanos went for a walk around 11 a.m. Monday in the 4700 block of NE 102nd, police said. He never returned.

Mr. Perez Castellanos usually walks with a cane, officials said. He’s about 5-feet-6, 155 pounds, with grey hair and was wearing black jeans, a green-and-black long-sleeve plaid shirt and a black jacket.

Authorities said he might be disoriented or lost, doesn’t generally use the transit system and has no money or ID with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333. The case number is 21-119226.