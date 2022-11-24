PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities seek the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man after he was last seen leaving his home in Tigard on Tuesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 32-year-old Daniel Huth left his home, on Southwest McFarland Boulevard near Southwest Bull Mountain Road, around 2:30 a.m.

Authorities say he left in a silver 2008 Nissan Altima heading to California and is considered endangered due to “severe mental health issues.”

Officials described Huth as 5′ 5″, weighing 145 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Huth is asked to call a local law enforcement agency or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.