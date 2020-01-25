Beaverton police looking for ‘missing, endangered’ teen

Ethan Fairchild was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person Friday night.

According to police, 18-year-old Ethan Fairchild hasn’t been seen or heard from since 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Authorities believe he is endangered.

Fairchild lives in the Beaverton area. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey pants with a black coat that had green markings, according to police. Fairchild is approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall and 130 pounds.

If you see him, call police.

SW Valley Ave and SW Hyland Way. Ethan Fairchild (18) was last seen around 1:30. He is 5'7", 130 lbs. brown hair & brown eyes. He was wearing grey shirt and pants, and black coat with green markings. Call 503-629-0111. BPD case #20-240809. pic.twitter.com/YbfF3gQNXc — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) January 25, 2020

