Beaverton police looking for ‘missing, endangered’ teen

Missing Persons

Ethan Fairchild was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Friday

Ethan Fairchild in an undated photo. (Beaverton Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person Friday night.

According to police, 18-year-old Ethan Fairchild hasn’t been seen or heard from since 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Authorities believe he is endangered.

Fairchild lives in the Beaverton area. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey pants with a black coat that had green markings, according to police. Fairchild is approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall and 130 pounds.

If you see him, call police.

