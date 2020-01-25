Beaverton police looking for ‘missing, endangered’ teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person Friday night.
According to police, 18-year-old Ethan Fairchild hasn’t been seen or heard from since 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Authorities believe he is endangered.
Fairchild lives in the Beaverton area. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey pants with a black coat that had green markings, according to police. Fairchild is approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall and 130 pounds.
If you see him, call police.
