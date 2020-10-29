Bend climber missing on Mt. Hood, search underway

27-year-old Austin Mishler was last seen Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials on Mt. Hood are searching for a missing 27-year-old climber on Thursday.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a missing climber around 5 pm on Wednesday. Austin Mishler of Bend is an experienced climber and wilderness guide who went camping on Monday night and climbing in the Eliot Glacier on Tuesday.

He was supposed to return home Tuesday night. Search and rescue crews found his tend around 8700 feet on the north side of Mt. Hood but it was empty.

Crews are continuing to search on Thursday and report good weather. Crews from Crag Rats, Portland Mountain Rescue, Oregon Air National Guard 125th Special Tactics Squadron and Air Force 304th Rescue Squadron are joining search efforts as well.